In a major operation aimed at curbing drug trafficking, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with CRPF and Ambassa PS, successfully seized 160 kg of marijuana worth Rs 70 lacs in the general area of Ambassa, under Ambassa PS, Dhalai District, Tripura.

Acting on credible information, the joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles Battalion in Radhanagar, alongside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Ambassa Police Station. The concerted efforts of the security forces resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of narcotics and the apprehension of a heavy vehicle believed to be linked to the illicit trade.

The seized contraband, with an estimated street value of Rs 70 lacs, was handed over to the Ambassa Police Station in Dhalai District on December 17, 2023.