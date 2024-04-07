In a significant joint operation, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Customs Department, executed a successful raid on the 7th of April 2024, in the General Area Apurba Shil, Tripura. Acting upon credible information, the operation targeted a warehouse and adjacent forest areas suspected of illegal activities.

During the meticulously planned operation, law enforcement officers uncovered a substantial stash of contraband. A total of 188 kilograms of Marijuana, with an estimated street value of approximately Rs 84.60 lakh, was seized from the premises.

The hidden cache of Marijuana, strategically concealed within the warehouse and nearby forest, was unearthed as a result of the coordinated efforts of the Assam Rifles and Customs Department personnel.

Following the seizure, the confiscated contraband was promptly handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings.