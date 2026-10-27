Assam Rifles, in coordination with Customs authorities, seized 1,500 bottles of ESCUF syrup worth approximately Rs 15 lakh in Tripura’s Khowai district on October 26.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs personnel conducted a search in the Singicherra area, where the consignment was found concealed.

The operation was part of ongoing efforts to curb the illegal transportation of pharmaceutical products and disrupt trafficking networks operating across the Northeast.

Following the seizure, the consignment was handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings.

The operation highlights the coordination between Assam Rifles and enforcement agencies to prevent illicit activities and strengthen vigilance in Tripura.