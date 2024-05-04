Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Sonai Police Station, conducted a successful operation in the General Area Nagdirgram, situated in Cachar District, Assam, on May 2, 2024.



Acting on reliable intelligence, the joint task force launched a coordinated effort resulting in the confiscation of 572 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 4.04 Crores. Additionally, one individual involved in drug trafficking was apprehended during the operation.

Following the seizure, the confiscated contraband was transferred to the custody of Sonai Police Station, Cachar District, for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This operation underscores Assam Rifles' unwavering dedication to fostering a drug-free environment within the community, reaffirming their commitment to combating the illicit drug trade and ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens.

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