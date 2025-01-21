In the ongoing crackdown against narcotics smuggling, Assam Rifles intercepted a consignment of Yaba tablets valued at Rs 12 crore in the international market in the Salbagan area of Agartala city, West Tripura district. The operation took place on January 20.



According to an official statement, Assam Rifles seized 60,000 Yaba tablets during the operation. Two individuals, identified as Kanai Das (36) of Bamutia village and Kishan Kumar Sarkar (32) of Rangutia village in West Tripura, were apprehended in connection with the smuggling attempt.



"The seized contraband and the arrested individuals have been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for further investigation and legal proceedings," Assam Rifles stated.





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