Assam Rifles seizes Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore in Tripura

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Assam Rifles Field Intelligence Unit (ARFIU) and Customs Department, Agartala, apprehended an individual and recovered 1.994 kg of Yaba tablets worth approximately Rs 2 crore at Mohanpur, West Tripura District, on October 10.

One motor cycle was also seized from the individual, a resident of Sidhai Mohanpur, West Tripura District.

The individual, recovered contraband and motorcycle were subsequently handed over to the Customs Department, Agartala, for further investigation.

Assam Rifles remains committed to combating drug trafficking and the narcotics menace in Tripura through coordinated operations with other law enforcement agencies, contributing towards a drug-free society.