In a sensational operation, Assam Rifles made a huge contribution to the anti-drug campaign in Tripura by recovering 2,60,000 Yaba tablets from the general area Khayerpur under the West District of Tripura on 26 September worth Rs 52 Crore.

As per Assam Rifles sources the successful operation also resulted in the seizure of one vehicle.

They said that the seized drugs have been handed over to the Customs Department DPF Unit, Agartala for further proceedings.



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Acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles conducted a well-executed operation which led to the recovery of the huge amount of Yaba tablets which are estimated to be priced at a whopping Rs 52 crores in the international market.

"The anti-drug operation will go a long way in contributing towards Nasha Mukt Bharat call given by PM Modi and anti-drug campaign being spearheaded by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha of Tripura and is an addition to a series of consecutive successful operations by Assam Rifles leading to recovery of drugs worth crores of rupees highlighting the force's unwavering commitment in the fight against drug trafficking and illegal smuggling activities in the region", said the press release.