Assam Rifles uproot Rs 41.5 crore cannabis plantations in twin strikes in Tripura

In a major anti-narcotics crackdown, Assam Rifles has destroyed illegal cannabis plantations worth Rs 41.5 crore in two coordinated operations in Tripura, underscoring its commitment to curbing the region’s drug menace.

The first operation near Kamalnagar and Bijoy Nagar in Sepahijala district saw troops dismantle ganja cultivation valued at Rs 27 crore, following a prior strike at Boxanagar that neutralised plantations worth Rs 14.5 crore. Conducted within hours of each other, the twin actions represent one of the most significant short-span anti-drug operations in the state.

Deputy Inspector General Brigadier Nishant Chandel, who had earlier addressed an event on the rising narcotics threat, urged parents and communities to remain vigilant against the lure of drugs. Acting on precise intelligence, Assam Rifles teams moved swiftly on the ground, uprooting extensive stretches of illegal cannabis and striking a decisive blow to entrenched drug networks.

The operations highlight Assam Rifles’ dual approach — combining community awareness with aggressive on-ground action — to protect vulnerable populations and cut off supply chains in difficult terrains. Tripura continues to remain a high-priority zone for anti-drug initiatives, and these recent successes have significantly narrowed the operational space for narcotics cultivators and traffickers.