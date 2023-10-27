The Special Task Force (STF) Assam, today seized over 37,000 bottes of the banned cough syrup phensedyl during a special operation.

While acting on a tip-off about a possible drug smuggling through Assam to Tripura, the STF launched an operation to intercept the vehicle in question. The vehicle was chased and intercepted at Lumshnong, East JaIntia Hills District, Meghalaya with the assistance from local police this morning.

During the search, the STF recovered 375 boxes containing phensedyl bottles hidden beneath poultry feed. Each box contained 100 bottles, resulting in a total of 37,500 bottles being seized.

As per sources, the bottles of phensedyl were being smuggled to Tripura state capital Agartala.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle has been apprehended and necessary legal formalities are being taken.