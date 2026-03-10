Assam–Tripura rail travel gets major boost as Narangi–Agartala train to start March 13

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the introduction of a new train service between Narangi in Assam and Agartala in Tripura, a move expected to significantly improve passenger movement across the region.

According to an official notification issued by the Office of the General Manager (Operations) at Maligaon, the inaugural run of the train will be flagged off from Narangi Railway Station on March 13, 2026. The inaugural special train, numbered 05660 Narangi–Agartala Inaugural Special, will depart Narangi at 2:30 PM and is scheduled to arrive at Agartala at 5:45 AM the following day, marking a new rail link between Assam and Tripura.

During its journey, the train will halt at several key stations across the region including Jagiroad, Hojai, Lumding, New Haflong, Badarpur, New Karimganj, Dharmanagar, Kumarghat and Ambassa, ensuring connectivity for passengers from the Barak Valley, hill districts and northern Tripura.

Railway officials said the train will comprise 13 coaches, including AC Chair Car, AC Three-Tier, Sleeper Class, Second Sitting coaches and luggage-cum-brake vans, offering travel options for passengers across different fare categories.

The rail service is expected to particularly benefit commuters travelling between Assam’s central districts, the hill regions and Tripura, providing a more convenient and reliable travel alternative while strengthening the broader rail network in the northeastern region.

Officials of Indian Railways said that the regular daily schedule of the Narangi–Agartala Express will be notified separately following the inaugural run. The train is expected to operate as a daily service between Narangi and Agartala, with the detailed timetable to be announced shortly by the railway authorities.

Railway departments have also been instructed to widely publicise the launch of the new service to ensure maximum awareness among passengers. Authorities believe the introduction of the train will further boost inter-state connectivity, facilitate easier passenger travel and strengthen transportation links between Assam and Tripura, reinforcing the ongoing efforts to expand rail infrastructure in the Northeast.