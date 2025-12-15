Assam, Tripura take action on financial irregularities under Jal Jeevan Mission

Just two states from the North East — Assam and Tripura — have taken concrete action to penalise and recover money in cases of financial irregularities and substandard work under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), despite the scheme being implemented across 32 states and Union Territories.

The information was placed before the Rajya Sabha by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, V. Somanna, in a written reply to a question on Tuesday.

Official data shows that Assam imposed penalties and recoveries amounting to Rs 5,08,089 lakh under the rural drinking water scheme. The government confirmed that the full amount has already been recovered.

Tripura also reported complete recovery of penalties imposed, with the total figure standing at Rs 1,22,96,739 crore. Beyond this, the state recovered Rs 7,09,903 from contractors as liquidated damages and forfeited Rs 2,83,065 through Earnest Money Deposits and Fixed Deposit Receipts.

The disclosure highlights limited enforcement action across the country under the Jal Jeevan Mission, with most states yet to report comparable measures against lapses in execution or financial management.