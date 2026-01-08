Assault on BJP workers show Tipra Motha failing to control workers, losing ground, will not tolerate: CM Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today, January 8 said that the attack on BJP workers is a sign that Tipra Motha has lost its ground and support and has failed to control its party workers.

CM Saha said this today after visiting GB Pant Hospital in Agartala to meet BJP workers Dukhiya Debbarma and Hiran Debbarma, who were seriously injured in a barbaric attack allegedly by miscreants sheltering in Tipra Motha at Hejamara in the Simna Assembly constituency under West District last night.



He said that both of them are currently undergoing treatment at GBP Hospital.

Today, I went to the hospital to inquire about the medical condition of the two and gave necessary instructions to the concerned doctors. I strongly condemn this heinous attack and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” said CM Saha.

He said that the more they assault BJP workers, the more united and stronger the party will become.

“When I heard the news yesterday, I asked the Janajati leaders to go there immediately. Today also they went there. When they went to Hejamara, they were tried to be attacked, but when our party workers retaliated, the miscreants fled the scene. There is a limit. We and our party are trying to tolerate the matter, which itself is a big thing. Earlier, if anyone attacked, repeat attacks used to take place. We are working to change that scenario. We don’t want such things. Law will take its own course of action. They are now losing support, as massive joining is happening in BJP wherever we go. Recently, 2,500 voters have joined BJP. This is why they are weakening. But I will not request their leader,” he said.

CM Saha said it seems that they have failed to control their workers and are unable to bring them under discipline.

“What kind of party is this? On one side they are saying they want peace, while on the other side they are doing such things. We will not allow this,” he added.