Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha rushed to the GB hospital immediately after arriving from Guwahati to Agartala Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport to inquire about the condition of the hospitalized Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters, allegedly assaulted by TIPRA Motha supporters on Monday during BJP national president JP Nadda's public meeting.

Eight BJP workers were reportedly hospitalized after sustaining injuries following three separate attacks by Motha supporters while they were proceeding towards Khumulwng to hear Nadda while 25 others were injured in an accident near Khayerpur bypass while returning from the same public meeting.

After talking with those hospitalized and the attending doctors the Chief Minister informed that accepts one of the accident victims condition of all others is quite stable.

Vehemently condemning the incident of attacks on BJP supporters CM Saha who is also the Home Minister said, “This is very unfortunate that this type of violence is taking place in our state and we shall have to stop them and I have instructed our police officials to take appropriate steps to identify the perpetrators and none should be spared”.

Without naming any political party, the CM informed that there were threats to shift the venue of the public meeting of BJP national president JP Nadda from TTAADC headquarters Khumulwng but BJP was not ready to bow its head before such threats and so had not change the spot despite such attacks on the supporters.

He added, “Appreciating such attacks police was alert but covering all spots is not possible because such a large number of security personnel is not available but I have asked to identify the culprits and book them immediately.”

Dr. Saha said that he also met those who were injured in the accident.

“I had in fact in advance cautioned the drivers especially to be careful apprehending such incidents which keep on happening post rallies,” the CM said adding: “Condition of one among the accident victims is critical though doctors are trying their best and hopefully he will get well soon and return home.”

It may be added that the attacks on the ruling BJP supporters by other party workers happen on the same day when its national president JP Nadda claimed that political violence in Tripura has drastically reduced in the last four and a half years of BJP rule.