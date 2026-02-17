Autologous Blood Transfusion service introduced at Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital

The Blood Transfusion Department of Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GB Pant Hospital has started an autologous blood transfusion service, allowing patients to store their own blood in advance for planned surgeries or medical procedures.

According to hospital authorities, the process involves collecting blood from a patient before a scheduled operation and preserving it under prescribed protocols. The stored blood is later transfused back to the same patient during surgery, reducing reliance on donor blood.

Officials stated that the system helps lower the risk of transfusion-related infections and immune reactions, as patients receive their own blood. It also ensures compatibility and may serve as an alternative in situations of limited blood availability.

However, doctors noted that the procedure is not suitable for everyone. Patients with low haemoglobin levels or certain medical conditions may not be eligible. The method also requires advance planning and is generally not feasible in emergency cases.

The hospital administration said required training, equipment installation, and procedural protocols have been put in place.

Recently, Suman Bandyopadhyay, a resident of Rishyamukh in South Tripura district and a staff member of Pranavananda Vidyamandir, deposited his blood at the AGMC Blood Bank on February 13 for use during his upcoming surgery.