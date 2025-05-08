Extending support towards the Government of India’s actions, Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Thursday said that Pakistan is a home ground for terrorists and remarked, “Baap baap hota hai, aur bacche ko baap se darna chahiye” (A father is a father, and the child should be afraid of his father), while referring to Bangladesh.





On Facebook, Pradyot, who is also the royal scion of Tripura, said that he is proud of the response given by the Indian Armed Forces to Pakistan.





“I salute our armed forces for the befitting reply and thank the Government of India and the opposition parties of India. At a time when Pakistan is launching attacks and hatching propaganda against us, we—the Government of India, opposition political parties, and armed forces—are standing together. There should be no politics. This time, we are united as one India, as one people and one nation to fight the terrorist country Pakistan,” he said.

Pradyot said that Pakistan has alleged that the Government of India has killed their civilians, but questioned what Pakistan has done in return: “They have sent their terrorists and targeted our civilians.”





“Pakistan is a home ground for terrorists. Their own terrorist killed the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Benazir Bhutto. The answer that India has given is absolutely correct. India always speaks with strength, and that is what is happening now. This is the same message to the neighbouring country (Bangladesh), which has been instigating anti-India movements for the past year. You may threaten us on social media, but Baap baap hota hai, aur bacche ko baap se darna chahiye,” said Pradyot.





Slamming a section of people in Bangladesh, Pradyot said that they have forgotten what happened in 1971, when the Pakistan Army—whom these Bangladeshis are now seen supporting—killed and raped people in Bangladesh.

“We are Indians. I may be Tiprasa, and I am proud of it. As the Tipra Motha Party, we stand with the Government of India and the Indian Army. We are not just an opposition party—we are Indians first. Muslims of India are not our enemies, but our enemies are living on the other side of the border,” he added.