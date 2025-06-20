Bamboo jewellery crafted by women artisans of Tripura has garnered national spotlight after NITI Aayog, in a recent social media post, lauded the initiative under the Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme.

Branded under the Aakanksha, the eco-friendly ornaments are a product of women-led Self Help Groups (SHGs) and reflect a seamless blend of sustainability, tradition, and empowerment.

Describing it as “Woven Elegance from the Forests of Tripura,” NITI Aayog highlighted how the SHG ‘Didis’ have turned locally sourced bamboo into contemporary jewellery, rooted in indigenous culture. The initiative aligns with the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, promoting rural enterprise and green innovation.

“Each piece of bamboo jewellery is not only a fashion accessory but also a statement of sustainability and resilience,” the post noted, adding that growing demand in both Indian and international markets signals a promising future for the artisanal craft.

The handcrafted jewellery—lightweight, biodegradable, and rich in cultural essence—continues to shape livelihoods across Tripura while offering the world a glimpse into the region’s timeless artistic heritage.