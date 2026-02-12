Bandh politics no longer works in Tripura: Manik Saha slams Left Front

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on February 12, criticised the Left Front, claiming that calls for bandh no longer find support in the state and accusing the opposition of misleading workers.

Saha said normal life remained unaffected despite the strike call. “The movement of people and vehicles is normal. Bandh politics now does not work,” he said, adding that those claiming to represent labourers “only pretend to speak for labour and working-class people” while acting in their own interest.

He alleged that the Left Front’s policies during its tenure had harmed industrial growth and worsened the condition of workers. Referring to neighbouring West Bengal, he said, “There were so many factories in Tripura, but they shut them all down, making the poor poorer.”

The Chief Minister contrasted the opposition’s approach with that of the Centre, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus has remained on welfare and inclusion.

He cited the slogans “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” and “Sabka Prayas”, and referred to schemes such as the Vishwakarma Yojana, which he said aim to support communities that were previously neglected, including sections of the Janajati population.

Saha further claimed that public support for bandh calls had declined significantly. “They are now playing old records. Those who were once against each other have now come together. People are never going to accept them,” he said.

The remarks come amid renewed political sparring in the state, with the ruling party maintaining that development and welfare measures have reduced the impact of protest politics.