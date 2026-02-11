Bandhs hurt daily wage earners, public will not support shutdowns: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on February 11, strongly criticised the bandh called by trade unions on February 12, stating that such shutdowns cause severe hardship to common people, particularly daily wage earners and labourers.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said organisations that frequently call for bandhs often claim to represent workers and the labour class. However, he noted that such shutdowns directly affect the livelihood of daily wage earners who rely on regular work to sustain their families.

Saha further remarked that the country is currently witnessing steady development and progress, and unnecessary bandhs disrupt normal life and hinder economic growth. He said shutdowns bring no benefit to the public and instead lead to inconvenience and financial losses.

The Chief Minister asserted that the people of Tripura are unlikely to support such disruptive activities and reiterated his strong opposition to the bandh call.