News
 Tripura
Bandhs hurt daily wage earners, public will not support shutdowns: Tripura CM

Bandhs hurt daily wage earners, public will not support shutdowns: Tripura CM

Tripura CM warns bandhs hurt daily wage earners and disrupt normal life. He appeals to public to avoid shutdowns and find other ways to address issues.

Advertisement
Bandhs hurt daily wage earners, public will not support shutdowns: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on February 11, strongly criticised the bandh called by trade unions on February 12, stating that such shutdowns cause severe hardship to common people, particularly daily wage earners and labourers.

 

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said organisations that frequently call for bandhs often claim to represent workers and the labour class. However, he noted that such shutdowns directly affect the livelihood of daily wage earners who rely on regular work to sustain their families.

 

Saha further remarked that the country is currently witnessing steady development and progress, and unnecessary bandhs disrupt normal life and hinder economic growth. He said shutdowns bring no benefit to the public and instead lead to inconvenience and financial losses.

 

The Chief Minister asserted that the people of Tripura are unlikely to support such disruptive activities and reiterated his strong opposition to the bandh call.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Feb 11, 2026
POST A COMMENT
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement