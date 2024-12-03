The Office of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Agartala on Tuesday, December 4 suspended all visa and consular services until further notice due to "security situation".

First Secretary of Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Agartala Md. Al Amin said in a notice that untill further notice all visa and consular services at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission will remain suspended.

"Given the security situation, all visa and consular services at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Agartala will remain suspended until further notice. This comes into effect immediately. This is for intimation of all the Visa and Consular service seekers", the notice reads.

The decision came after the office premises came under attack by a right wing group where they burnt the national flag of Bangladesh during a protest against the alleged atrocities against minorities in the neighbouring country.

On this matter, Tripura Police have arrested seven persons and suspended three Sub-inspectors and closed one DySP of Tripura Police.

Also read: Assam: BJP leaders escape abduction bid, assault over extortion demand