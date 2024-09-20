The Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) handed over a Tripura resident to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on September 20. The individual was allegedly kidnapped in Bangladesh while he was traveling there.

According to the BSF, the BGB handed over the Indian national Challa Fru Mog to them at around 10:30 am, on Friday in the presence of Immigration and police officials of India and Bangladesh.

“On September 19 at about 10:30 am, Swapna Mog, wife of Challa Fru Mog, a resident of Mogpara, Radhanagar, in South Tripura district, visited the Border Out Post in Belonia and approached the BSF Coy Commander regarding the abduction of her husband in Bangladesh. Responding promptly to Swapna Mog's grievance, the BSF contacted the BGB at the appropriate level. The BSF and BGB acted in tandem, displaying synergy that ensured the safe and timely return of Challa Fru Mog,” said the BSF.

The BSF further added that the border population have appreciated the prompt and effective action taken by BSF.

Challa Fur Mog traveled to Bangladesh on September 13 to visit relatives, using a proper passport and visa through the Land Custom Station in Belonia. However, while returning, he was allegedly abducted by a group of Bangladeshi miscreants, who threatened him and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 lakh for his release.