Bangladesh envoy wraps up Tripura visit, discusses bilateral ties, economic prospect

M. Riaz Hamidullah, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, who arrived here on August 1, has concluded his tour and left for New Delhi this afternoon.

During his visit in Tripura the Bangladesh envoy has held discussions on deepening traditional ties between peoples and exploring economic potential between the two countries.

During the tour, the Bangladesh envoy met with Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu.

On Sunday, the Bangladesh envoy met Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu.

Later on X, he wrote, “Honoured to discuss matters relating to deepening friendship between people of Bangladesh - NorthEastIndia India, with Hon. Governor of Tripura State.”

On August 2, he also met the Chief Minister, Dr. Saha, and wrote that they discussed ways to deepen traditional ties between peoples.

“Pleased to call on Chief Minister of State of Tripura, India, Dr. Manik Saha in Agartala. Discussed ways of deepening traditional ties between peoples & economic potential between Northeast India and Bangladesh,” he said.

The High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, M. Riaz Hamidullah, arrived in Tripura on August 1 for a three-day visit.

Sources from the Chief Minister's Office said that M. Riaz Hamidullah will be in Agartala from August 1 to 4.

On August 1, after his arrival at M.B.B. Airport, he paid floral tribute at Albert Ekka Park, Agartala, and then visited the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala.

Officials said that the envoy also visited the Integrated Check Post at Agartala and the Akhaura Land Port.