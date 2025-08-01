Bangladesh High Commissioner set to arrive in Tripura today for strategic 3-day visit

The High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, is arriving in Tripura today for a three-day visit and will hold a meeting with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Sources from the Tripura Chief Minister's Office said that M Riaz Hamidullah will be in Agartala from August 1 to 4.

On August 1, after his arrival at MBB. Airport, he will pay floral tribute at Albert Ekka Park, Agartala, and then visit the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala.

Officials said that the envoy will visit the Integrated Check Post at Agartala and the Akhaura Land Port. In the evening, he is scheduled to meet the Tripura Chief Minister.

On August 2, the envoy will visit Ashuganj and the DC Office in Brahmanbaria, Bangladesh. He will also visit Nischintapur Railway Station (Akhaura-Agartala Rail Link) in Agartala.

On August 3, the High Commissioner will meet Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu and later visit the Sabroom Integrated Check Post and Maitri Setu in the South District. On August 4, he will depart for Delhi.