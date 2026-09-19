Bangladesh national gets 12-year rigorous imprisonment in Tripura NDPS case

A Special Judge (NDPS) court in Sonamura, Tripura, on September 19 convicted a Bangladeshi national in a narcotics case and sentenced him to multiple terms of rigorous imprisonment and fines.

The convict, identified as Md Mujahid Miah, 26, a resident of Bangaon, Logaon under Nabiganj Police Station in Bangladesh’s Habiganj district, was found guilty in connection with a case registered at Sonamura Police Station in Sepahijala district on March 5, 2025.

According to the case details, Mujahid was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from N.C. Nagar Border Outpost at around 4:10 pm on March 4, 2025, while he was allegedly attempting to cross the International Border illegally into India near Border Pillar No. 2081/2-S.

Tripura Police from Sonamura Police Station subsequently reached the spot and conducted a search in accordance with legal procedures.

The search led to the recovery of 28,500 Bangladeshi Taka, 25 bottles of Phensedyl and 12 kg of suspected ganja from his possession. The seized items were taken into custody as evidence.

The court sentenced Mujahid to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 under Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. In default of payment, he will undergo an additional three months of simple imprisonment.

He was further sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh under Section 21(C) of the NDPS Act, with an additional six months of simple imprisonment in case of default.

The court also awarded two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000, with one month of simple imprisonment in default.

The sentences were imposed under separate provisions of the NDPS Act in connection with the recovery of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

Following the investigation, Sub-Inspector Jagabandhu Debnath, who is currently posted at Kalamchoura Police Station in Sepahijala district, submitted the chargesheet before the court on August 29, 2025.

After examining the evidence and proceedings in the case, the Special Judge (NDPS), Sonamura, found Mujahid guilty and pronounced the conviction and sentences on September 19.

The case involved the alleged illegal entry of the Bangladeshi national into India and the subsequent recovery of narcotic substances from his possession.