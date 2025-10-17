Bangladesh protests lynching of three nationals in Tripura, demands India for impartial probe

The Government of Bangladesh has lodged a strong protest following the lynching of three Bangladeshi nationals in Tripura’s Khowai district, after an alleged attack on two Indian villagers—one of whom later succumbed to injuries.

Dhaka on Friday called upon the Government of India to conduct an immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation into the incident and take effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such “inhumane acts.”

In an official statement, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned what it described as the “brutal beating and killing” of its citizens on 15 October 2025. “This heinous act is an unacceptable and grave violation of human rights and the rule of law. The perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice. All individuals, irrespective of their nationality, are entitled to full protection of their human rights, regardless of which side of the border they may inadvertently find themselves in,” the statement read.



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The violence occurred in the border area of Vidyabil village in Khowai district, where the three Bangladeshi nationals were allegedly attempting to steal cattle. According to Tripura Police, the suspects entered the village early in the morning with the intention of theft. When villagers resisted, the suspects attacked with sharp weapons, leaving two locals injured. Both were referred to GB Pant Hospital in critical condition, with one, Mithu Telanga, later dying during treatment. The other, Dhiredra Telanga, remains hospitalised.

In retaliation, an enraged crowd surrounded the alleged cattle lifters and beat them to death on the spot. The incident has left the area tense, with residents expressing outrage over perceived lapses in border security and alleged inaction by authorities.

Police confirmed that the bodies of the deceased have been sent to the morgue and that a detailed investigation is underway.