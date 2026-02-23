Bangladesh visa services resume in Tripura after nearly two-month suspension

Visa services at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala resumed on Monday, February 23 after being suspended for nearly two months, bringing relief to hundreds of applicants awaiting an opportunity to travel.

From early morning, long queues were seen outside the visa office as people gathered with fresh applications. Visa applications are normally accepted between 9:00 AM and 12:00 noon, but the heavy rush meant many applicants were unable to submit their forms within the stipulated time.

Among those waiting was Agartala resident Tapan Dhar, who expressed his happiness in an interview with Deutsche Welle. Dhar said he has been given April 1, 2026, as the date to collect his visa and passport.

“I applied for a Bangladesh visa today and received April 1, 2026, as my collection date. Although it will take about a month and a half to get the visa, I am very happy and proud. I have been trying for a long time to apply, but the office was closed. Now that it has reopened, I am finally hopeful that I will be able to visit Bangladesh again,” he said.

Visa and consular services had been suspended indefinitely from December 23, 2025, due to unavoidable circumstances, according to a notice issued on December 22, 2025, by the mission. The notice was signed by Head of Mission and First Secretary S M Almas Hossain.

Before the suspension, the mission used to issue an average of 100 to 150 visas daily. The closure had caused significant inconvenience to travellers, particularly those with family ties across the border.

Selim, who runs an online form fill-up centre outside the visa office, also expressed relief at the reopening. “Since December 22, when the visa office closed, our work had completely stopped. Today, February 23, 2026, the office reopened, and we resumed work from the morning. We have already helped 50 to 60 people fill out their forms. After sitting idle for so long, it feels good to start working again,” he said.

With services now restored, the reopening of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission’s visa section is expected to ease cross-border travel and help reconnect families affected by the prolonged suspension.