Bangladesh would become ‘land of skeletons’ if Sanatan Dharma is destroyed: Tripura Minister

Tripura Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das on Wednesday, June 17, alleged that Hindus and Hindu religious institutions continue to face attacks in Bangladesh and claimed that efforts by fundamentalist groups to eliminate Sanatan Dharma from the neighbouring country would not succeed.

Addressing a gathering, Das alleged that Bangladesh had increasingly become influenced by Islamist forces and claimed that attacks on Hindu temples, idols and places of worship had taken place on several occasions.

He further alleged that incidents of forced religious conversion were continuing in the country and accused extremist groups of seeking to make Bangladesh devoid of Hindus.

“The main aim of fundamentalists and jihadis is to make Bangladesh a country without Hindus,” Das said, while asserting that such attempts would ultimately fail.

The minister also claimed that Hindu religious activities, including efforts to install statues of Lord Ram, had faced opposition from sections of society in Bangladesh.

Alleging that some groups believed there should be no temples or idols in Bangladesh, Das urged people to acknowledge what he described as growing intolerance towards minority religious communities.

In a strongly worded statement, he said those who sought to undermine Hinduism would themselves face consequences, adding that Sanatan Dharma could not be destroyed.

Das further claimed that if Sanatan Dharma were eradicated from Bangladesh, the country would become “a land of human skeletons”, a remark made in the context of his criticism of religious extremism.