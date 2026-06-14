Bangladeshi man killed in BSF firing near Tripura border, smuggling angle under probe

A 26-year-old Bangladeshi national was killed in firing by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura's Unakoti district, prompting heightened security measures and an investigation into the incident.

The deceased was identified as Mujibur Rahman Mujib, a resident of Dattagram in Bangladesh's Moulvibazar district. According to police sources, the incident took place on Friday evening near Latiyapura village under Irani Police Station limits in Kailashahar.

Preliminary findings suggest that a group of Bangladeshi nationals had crossed into Indian territory and allegedly assembled near the border for smuggling activities. BSF personnel on patrol reportedly attempted to stop the group, following which firing took place. Mujib died at the scene, while several others are believed to have fled back into Bangladesh.

Local residents claimed that at least three other individuals were injured, though officials have not confirmed any additional casualties.

Security personnel later recovered a large quantity of Indian-made bidis from the border area. Police suspect the consignment was intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh. Sacks containing bidis were also reportedly found near the body.

Mujib's body was recovered around 9.30 pm on Friday, June 12, and taken to Unakoti District Hospital in Kailashahar. Hospital authorities said a post-mortem examination was conducted on Saturday afternoon after legal formalities were completed.

Sources at the hospital said the deceased had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials, however, stated that the exact cause of death would be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received.

Following a flag meeting between Indian and Bangladeshi border authorities, the body was handed over to Bangladeshi officials at the Manu Land Customs point on Saturday evening.

BSF, local police and district authorities have launched a detailed inquiry into the circumstances leading to the firing. Security deployment along the border has also been strengthened in the aftermath of the incident.