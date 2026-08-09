Bangladeshi man reportedly killed in BSF firing along Tripura border

A Bangladeshi national was found dead near the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura’s Unakoti district after BSF personnel allegedly opened fire on a group of smugglers who entered Indian territory and attempted to assault them, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Border Pillar No. 1847, close to Gate No. 47 in Ward No. 3 of Magruli Gram Panchayat, after midnight on Sunday.

Unakoti Superintendent of Police Rishab told India Today NE that a group of smugglers allegedly crossed the international border and entered Indian territory, stopping ahead of the border fence. The group then allegedly attempted to assault BSF personnel on patrol duty with an iron dao and a cricket bat, posing an imminent threat to their safety.

“BSF personnel first used other methods to deter them and ultimately resorted to firing as per established procedure, following which the group fled towards the Bangladesh side,” Rishab said.

During a subsequent search of the area, BSF personnel found one Bangladeshi national dead, along with articles suspected to have been used during the incident, the SP said.

The deceased was identified by local sources as around 30-year-old Tara Mia, a resident of Dastekhi in Bangladesh. Preliminary local reports had suggested that the group was allegedly involved in smuggling Burmese cigarettes across the border.

The police, however, have not yet officially confirmed the deceased’s identity or the alleged smuggling activity.

Rishab said a police team also reached the spot after being informed about the incident and that further legal proceedings were underway.

The incident has led to heightened security in the Magruli border area. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged intrusion, the confrontation with BSF personnel and the death of the Bangladeshi national.