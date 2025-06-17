A Bangladeshi national was apprehended early hours of Tuesday at Agartala Railway Station in a joint operation by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the Intelligence Division. Authorities acted on a specific intelligence tip-off that led to the arrest.

The individual has been identified as 25-year-old Mohammad Dilwar Hossain, a resident of Chapainawabganj district in Bangladesh. Investigators say Hossain had crossed the India-Bangladesh border illegally and arrived in Agartala with plans to board a train to Kolkata.

“The arrest was made as part of a coordinated operation based on specific intelligence input. We are further investigating the matter to ascertain his motive and possible connections,” said Tapas Das, Officer-in-Charge of GRP, Agartala.

Officials confirmed that Hossain is currently in custody and will be presented before the court later today. Authorities are probing whether he acted alone or had help from any cross-border networks.