In a significant crackdown on cross-border drug trafficking, the Tripura Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national, identified as Arian Hossain, for illegally entering India to smuggle drugs in the neighboring country on Tuesday.

Tripura Police sources have said that acting on confidential information, the police executed a targeted operation in the Kulubari area under Sonamura Sub-division of Tripura’s Sepahijala district, leading to the successful arrest of the suspect.

According to police reports, Arian Hossain entered India unlawfully with the intention of transporting a consignment of Yaba tablets into Bangladesh.

“The operation was carried out based on specific information received, resulting in the seizure of approximately 900 Yaba tablets valued at a significant amount. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Arian Hossain lacked valid documentation for his entry into India, pointing to an illegal border crossing. His primary purpose in entering Tripura was to engage in drug smuggling activities”, said an on duty cop of Sonamura Police Station.

A case has been registered against Arian Hossain under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, along with charges under the Passport Act.