Bangladeshi national, Indian tout detained in Sonamura area of Tripura

Tripura Police on January 3 detained a Bangladeshi national and an Indian tout from the Sonamura–Kamalnagar area under Sepahijala district, officials said.

The detainees include Main Uddin, a Bangladeshi national from Jamalpur, Feni district of Bangladesh, and Anik Hossain, an Indian national and alleged tout, a resident of Kamalnagar, under Sonamura Police Station.

Police said the duo was detained by personnel of Sonamura Police Station late in the evening. Following the detention, a case has been registered at Sonamura Police Station, and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances of their presence in the area.

Officials said the Bangladeshi national was found in the company of the Indian tout, who is suspected of facilitating illegal movement across the border.

Both the accused will be produced before the court of the learned magistrate on January 4, police added.