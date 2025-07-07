Bangladesh's Teknaf port link to open seamless Indo-Bangla trade corridor from Tripura: Sarbananda Sonowal

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Monday said that the Sittwe Port in Myanmar and the Kaladan Project will immensely benefit Tripura by significantly reducing transportation time and logistics costs.



The Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, a result of the India-Myanmar Friendship Treaty, is a strategic initiative to enhance connectivity between India’s Northeast and Myanmar. It is set to be fully operational by 2027.



He also informed that, as per the Inland Water Transport (IWT) plan, Tripura would be connected with the Teknaf Port of Bangladesh. Goods from Kolkata to Sittwe Port can be shipped to Teknaf Port, Bangladesh, which is just 60 nautical miles from Sittwe. From Teknaf Port, goods can be transported by road to Sabroom, which is 300 km away.



“From Sittwe, Myanmar, to Sabroom, Tripura, goods from Kolkata to Sittwe Port can be shipped to Teknaf Port, Bangladesh, which is just 60 nautical miles from Sittwe. From Teknaf Port, goods can be transported by road to Sabroom, which is 300 km away. Sabroom has an integrated customs border between Bangladesh and Tripura. Sittwe Port and the Kaladan Project will immensely benefit Tripura by significantly reducing transportation time and logistics costs. Major export cargo from Sittwe Port includes rice, timber, fish and seafood, petroleum products, and garments and textiles. Major import cargo to Sittwe Port includes construction materials such as cement, steel, bricks, and others,” he said.



The Union Minister added that efforts are underway to expand IWT infrastructure in Tripura and promote water-based tourism and the operationalisation of the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR) offers new trade routes that bypass the Siliguri Corridor, strengthening regional connectivity and aligning with the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.





Responding to a query on the status of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP), Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeast stands at the heart of Bharat’s development agenda. Empowered by PM Modi transformative ‘Act East’ policy, this once-landlocked region is now poised for direct and shorter access to international sea routes. The swift execution of the Sittwe Port in Myanmar is a testament to this commitment. Once fully operational, the region will unlock new trade opportunities not just for Northeast India, but also for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar by connecting them with Southeast Asia. This milestone truly embodies Modi ji’s guiding philosophy of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ — collective effort for inclusive growth.”