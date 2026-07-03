Banned cough syrup worth Rs 2.5 crore seized at Agartala Railway Station; over 39,000 bottles recovered

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Special Branch of Tripura Police, in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP), seized a massive consignment of suspected banned cough syrup worth over Rs 2.5 crore from the parcel van of the Deoghar Express at Agartala Railway Station late Thursday night, July 2.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, officials carried out a thorough search of the parcel van and recovered 39,345 bottles of suspected Eskuf and Fairdyl cough syrup. The consignment had been cleverly concealed inside 81 sealed metal drums, indicating a deliberate attempt to evade detection by law enforcement agencies.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP), the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), and the Special Branch of Tripura Police.

Speaking to reporters, Inspector General (Special Branch) Krishnendu Chakravertty said the seizure was part of the state's sustained campaign against narcotics trafficking.

"Earlier, we had intercepted another consignment at Jirania Railway Station in West Tripura district. This is not a new phenomenon. Small consignments are also being smuggled through the railway network, and we have detained people and seized such consignments. We remain committed to building a Nasha Mukti Tripura. Wherever we receive information, we act promptly and are leaving no stone unturned," Chakravertty said.

Police have initiated legal proceedings and launched an investigation to identify those involved in transporting and distributing the suspected contraband. Authorities are also probing the origin and intended destination of the seized consignment.