Tripura residents may have to wait another five to seven days for the winter chill to set in, as temperatures are expected to gradually return to near-normal levels after the current weather system subsides, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD scientist Partha Roy said the prevailing warm conditions are linked to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. Although the system is not expected to directly affect Tripura, its outer rain bands may bring light rainfall to parts of the state over the next few days.

Isolated light rainfall is likely in South Tripura, Gomati, Sepahijala and North Tripura on October 27. Light rain may also occur at one or two places in each district on October 28 and 29, as the weather system is expected to make landfall near Visakhapatnam on October 28.

No weather warning has been issued for Tripura, as the state is located far from the expected landfall area. Any rainfall is likely to remain light and isolated.

Explaining the unusual warmth, Roy said the maximum temperature in Tripura is currently hovering around 34–35°C, significantly above the normal level of approximately 31°C. He said such temperature rises are commonly observed when cyclonic systems or circulations develop over the Bay of Bengal.

The warmer conditions have delayed the onset of the seasonal chill, with residents across urban and rural areas yet to experience the usual drop in temperature.

According to the IMD outlook cited by Roy, temperatures are likely to gradually return to near-normal levels over the next five to seven days as the influence of the weather system weakens.