Union Minister for Culture, Tourism, and DoNER, G Kishan Reddy who arrived in Tripura on April 10 said that the construction of development work that was carried out for the beautification of Mata Tripurasundari Temple under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme would be completed by the end of this year.

The Union Minister has arrived here to take part as a special guest and will give an inaugural speech at a conference of the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) which will be held on Tuesday at 9.00 AM at Agartala.

The minister would also virtually inaugurate projects and lay foundation stones and would chair a review meeting on various development works with Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, and other senior officials.

After arriving here in Agartala, the minister went to Mata Tripurasundari Temple at Udaipur in the Gomati district to perform puja.

Speaking with reporters, the Union Minister said after taking charge of DoNER, this is the first time he came here to Tripura.

“Today I also visited the temple of Mata Tripurasundari. It is our privilege that the Indian government has carried out infrastructural development work under the direction of PM Modi and for the service of Maa Tripurasundari and to facilitate the pilgrims who visit the temple from various parts of the country”, the union minister said.

He also informed that the infrastructural development work for the beautification of the temple was initially started slowly but the work has taken speed and by the end of this year the work will be completed.

“More development activities will be carried out as not only from Tripura but also from other countries people visit Tripura Sundari temple which is one of the Shaktipeeths among the 51. From South to North people visit here and for these minimum facilities are necessary. For this, the state government has given the proposal which was sanctioned and work is going on. I spoke with tourism minister Susanta Chowdhury and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and appealed to them to complete the work as fast as possible”, he told reporters.

April 11, he will visit the railway project site of the Agartala-Akhaura Railway link and would leave the state at 7.30 PM.

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