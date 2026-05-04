“Bengal has got freedom”: Tripura CM hails BJP victory in West Bengal

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 4 termed the BJP’s victory in West Bengal as the “end of fear psychosis,” stating that the people of the state had voted for change and freedom from what he described as an atmosphere of fear and misrule.

Speaking to the media during a massive BJP victory rally in Agartala, Saha said the election outcome had fulfilled the hopes of people not only in West Bengal but across the country.

“Today, not only West Bengal but the entire India is happy. Bengal has got freedom. People wanted change, and now they have come out from an environment of fear psychosis,” he said.

The Tripura Chief Minister credited the BJP’s performance to the leadership of Narendra Modi, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J. P. Nadda.

“The way Prime Minister Modi and the central leadership worked tirelessly, along with BJP Chief Ministers and workers across the country, made this victory possible,” he said.

Saha also highlighted BJP’s victories in Assam, Puducherry, and the Dharmanagar by-election in Tripura, while noting the party’s gains in Kerala.

He alleged that West Bengal had suffered under years of “goondaraj, misrule and scams” under both the Left Front and the Trinamool Congress governments.

“People want peace, tranquillity, security and good governance. You cannot run a state through fear and corruption,” he said, adding that the mandate was important for the security and future of the country.

The Chief Minister further congratulated the people of West Bengal for what he described as a “historic change” and praised BJP workers from Tripura who campaigned in Bengal during the elections.