Bengal will be freed from cruel rule of TMC: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today, April 26 said that the people of West Bengal have ensured strong support for the Bharatiya Janata Party by voting in large numbers in the first phase of the elections, and that the blessings of Mata Tripura Sundari will help free Bengal from what he described as the “cruel rule” of the Trinamool Congress.

The Tripura Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing a large rally in support of the BJP-nominated candidate for the Kaliganj Assembly Constituency at Matiari Ramsita Maidan in West Bengal.

He said, “I have come here from Tripura, where one of the 51 Shakti Peeths is located. I have come here with the blessings of Mata Tripura Sundari. The BJP candidate here will go from house to house with the blessings of Mata Tripura Sundari, and I have come here with her blessings to free the people of Bengal from the so-called cruel rule of the Trinamool Congress.”



CM Saha said that this election is very important for everyone.

“This time, the Trinamool Congress has no chance, as the administration is functioning in such a way that they are not even able to make a strong voice. Their voice has become very weak. When the Chief Minister was a Member of Parliament, she threw papers at the Speaker’s chair over the issue of illegal infiltration. Now she says that illegal infiltration is a normal process and questions why the BSF is stopping it. The Centre has repeatedly asked for land to strengthen border fencing, but the state government has not provided it. West Bengal was once famous for its industries and had many skilled workers, but now people are leaving the state for other states due to the lack of factories, industries, and a proper working environment,” he said.

CM Saha further said that the people of Bengal have ensured strong support for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the first phase of voting.

“I am sure that in the second phase as well, the people of Bengal will overwhelmingly vote for the BJP and press the ‘lotus’ symbol on the EVMs, regardless of fear and intimidation,” he added.