Better organisation can bring better results, identify loopholes: Tripura Congress MLA to workers

Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Sunday, September 27 said the party is focusing on identifying its organisational strengths and weaknesses and chalking out a strategy to overcome existing challenges at the grassroots level.

Speaking during a workers’ conference in Agartala, Roy Barman said such meetings are part of the Congress’s regular organisational process and are being held across different Assembly constituencies.

He clarified that the ongoing organisational meetings are not being conducted specifically as election preparations.

“We are discussing our good sides, our weaknesses and how we should proceed with our organisational activities in the coming days,” Roy Barman said.

He said the party would formally begin its election preparations for upcoming urban body election once the election process is officially announced.

Taking a swipe at the BJP’s organisational structure, Roy Barman alleged that there are people at the booth level who carry long sticks and claimed that individuals who are not suitable for booth-level leadership have managed to reach state-level positions in the party.

He said Congress needs to identify the shortcomings within its own organisation and understand where the gaps exist at the grassroots level.



“We have to identify the loopholes and weaknesses and see how we can overcome these challenges,” he said.

Roy Barman also claimed that despite having limited organisational activities and a shortage of workers in several areas, Congress has continued to secure good results at the booth level.



He said the party could improve its electoral performance further by strengthening organisational activities and building a stronger grassroots network.



“If we can improve our organisational activities, our results can become even better and we can achieve victory,” he said, adding that strengthening the organisation and establishing a systematic approach would remain the party’s key focus.



The MLA said the workers’ conferences are intended to assess the party’s existing organisational position, identify deficiencies and formulate a practical roadmap for strengthening Congress at the grassroots level.