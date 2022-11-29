More than 25 workers sustained severe injuries while many others received minor during 9 days long ‘Bharat Jodo Tripura Bachao Yatra’ of Pradesh Tripura Congress.

While speaking in a press conference Congress MLA and senior leader Sudip Roy Barman said with an aim to spread the message of Rahul Gandhi, Tripura Pradesh Congress has also organized ‘Bharat Jodo Tripura Bachao Yatra’ from 19th November which concluded on November 28.

“From the 19th of this month, we have started our Bharat Jodo Tripura Bachao yatra which has completed yesterday. During this yatra, more than 10000 people from 60 assembly constituencies joined us. Our target was to cover 1200 km but we have covered 1400 km. During the yatra, we have spread the message of Rahul Gandhi and his concern on the abnormal rise of unemployment, and the high price rise of essential commodities. People enthusiastically welcomed us. Being a constructive opposition party people have talked with us and flagged many issues which they couldn’t before the government as the government never try to listen to the voice of the common people”, said Roy Barman.

Roy barman further claimed that during the Yatra the major concern of people was the law and order issues which has completely deteriorated.

“People asked us that the government has promised two AIIMS but so far not a single one came and people are also not getting proper health treatment here. People have to pay hefty money in government hospitals. People also asked us during the Yatra about promises of setting up an IT Hub, setting up three Tripura Bhawan including in Tripura, Kota and in Bangalore. Not a single promise was fulfilled. It was surprising to know from them they poor people are not getting essential commodities from ration shops”, he claimed.

“The common thing we have found is a majority of people have raised concern about the law and order and said that there is no rule of law in Tripura. Theft and dacoity are occurring every day. BJP backed some goondas have unleashed a fear psychosis”, he said.

While praising the role of Tripura Police, Roy Barman said, “During our yatra, our party workers faced attacks in Surjamani Nagar, Golaghati, Santirbazar, Kamalpur. But then also nobody could stop us. More than 25 workers of our party sustained grievous injuries and many others received minor. They (BJP) had planned for many more attacks but because of the police, they couldn’t. But we are satisfied with the role of the police. And hope in coming days police will take the same responsibility”.

While AIIC national secretary Szarita Laitphlang has also lashed out at BJP for hatching conspiracy in the name of Pradesh Congress President Birajit Sinha claiming that he would resign from the grand old party.