‘Bharat Mata, Lord Ram being misused to target opposition’: Tripura LoP Jitendra Chaudhury

Tripura Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on August 30 launched a sharp attack on the ruling BJP, alleging that the names of Bharat Mata and Lord Ram are being used to target opposition leaders, party offices and houses.

Addressing a blood donation camp organised by the DYFI in Agartala, Chaudhury said the use of religious and nationalist slogans while attacking opposition supporters was a sign of the ruling party being “scared and terrified.”

He alleged that opposition party offices have faced attacks and questioned whether invoking “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” could justify vandalising political offices. He also alleged that the slogan “Jai Shri Ram” was being used in connection with attacks on houses of opposition supporters.

Drawing parallels with the political crisis in Tripura between 1988 and 1992, Chaudhury recalled the killing of educationist and public representative Dr Ajit Roy Chowdhury, whom he described as a leader who raised his voice against injustice and defended democracy.

He said the Left Front and its organisations would continue to mobilise people around issues such as protecting the Constitution, employment for youth and rights of farmers.

Chaudhury also alleged that recent remarks by ruling party leaders on social media and in the Assembly had crossed democratic and acceptable limits.

Calling upon party workers not to be intimidated by attacks, the Tripura LoP urged them to continue their political activities and take their campaign to the streets.

He said the response to the alleged attacks would be to unite people and strengthen democratic resistance, asserting that the Left would not retreat.