Bihar man gets 10 years RI for smuggling 22.6 kg ganja in Agartala

A special court in Tripura has sentenced a 55-year-old man from Bihar to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling more than 22 kg of ganja through Agartala Railway Station.

The Special Judge (NDPS Act), Agartala, West Tripura, on July 28 convicted Mantu Yadav, a resident of Bihar, under Section 20(b)(ii)(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In addition to the prison term, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. In default of payment, Yadav will have to undergo an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment.

The case, registered as SPL (NDPS) 95/2025, arose from Agartala Government Railway Police Station (GRPS) Case No. 03/2025.

According to police, acting on specific intelligence, personnel of the Agartala GRPS, assisted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), conducted a search operation at Agartala Railway Station on the night of January 11, 2025.

During the operation, Yadav was intercepted on suspicion, and a search led to the recovery of 22.625 kg of dry ganja from his possession. He was arrested after the contraband was seized following due legal procedures.

After completing the investigation, Sub-Inspector Pankaj Kumar Das of Agartala GRPS filed the chargesheet against the accused on June 30, 2025.

Following examination of the evidence and trial proceedings, the Special NDPS Court found Yadav guilty and awarded the sentence.