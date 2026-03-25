Bipin Debbarma files nomination, targets Tipra Motha ahead of TTAADC polls

In a significant political move ahead of the April 12 elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, Bipin Debbarma, General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura, has filed his nomination from the Damcherra–Kachucherra constituency in Dhalai district, outlining a campaign focused on employment, digital governance, and political change.

Addressing a large rally, Debbarma projected himself as a grassroots leader, urging voters to see him as a “son, brother, and family member,” and to elect him as a committed public servant. He described the upcoming polls as a “historic opportunity” to bring transformative change to the region.

Launching a sharp attack on the Tipra Motha Party, Debbarma alleged that the constituency had witnessed a “reign of terror and conspiracy” over the past five years, accusing the ruling dispensation of attempting to disrupt communal harmony. At the same time, he praised the electorate for maintaining peace and said voters are “aware and educated,” indicating a readiness for change.

Outlining the BJP’s agenda, he promised that a “triple-engine” government would prioritise youth employment and work towards implementing the 125th Constitutional Amendment in the TTAADC within five years. He also proposed the introduction of digital governance mechanisms to improve transparency in key sectors such as water supply and education through zonal communication platforms.

Positioning his candidacy around governance and service delivery, Debbarma is aiming to consolidate BJP’s traditional support base while reaching out to voters dissatisfied with the current leadership in the council.