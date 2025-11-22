Biplab Deb attacks Mamata: “TMC destroyed Bengal, women no longer feel safe”

Tripura MP and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on November 22 claimed that the people of West Bengal are increasingly turning toward the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of pushing the state into decline under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership.

Speaking to reporters, Deb said the public sentiment in Bengal has shifted, with people “looking for an alternative” and placing their trust in the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He alleged that Mamata Banerjee’s governance has “destroyed Bengal,” adding that her focus on promoting her nephew in politics has come “at the cost of the state’s development.”

“The Chief Minister is only busy projecting her nephew. It is unique how one family’s political interests have overshadowed an entire state. The rest of Bengal has suffered because of this,” Deb said.

Raising concerns about women’s safety in the state, the Tripura MP claimed that conditions have deteriorated over the years. “Earlier, women could move freely. Today, the Chief Minister herself tells women not to step out after evening. This speaks volumes about the law-and-order situation,” he said.

Deb asserted that voters in Bengal are waiting eagerly for the upcoming elections and expressed confidence that women, in particular, would play a decisive role in “this fight for change.”

He also shared updates on the health of Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital after experiencing chest pain. Deb informed that Bhattacharya’s condition is stable and that doctors have inserted a stent as part of his treatment.

“I spoke with the doctors. They have advised him complete rest. He has also been able to eat, and I am hopeful he will recover soon and return to his organisational responsibilities,” Deb said.