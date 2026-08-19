Bir Bikram’s contribution to Tripura must be preserved in history: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday, August 19, said the contributions of the Manikya dynasty, particularly those of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, must be recognised and preserved as an integral part of the State’s history.

Saha made the remarks after paying floral tribute to the statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram at Zero Point in Agartala on the occasion of the Maharaja’s 118th birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister alleged that the previous Left Front government had failed to give the Manikya dynasty and Bir Bikram due recognition for their contribution to Tripura’s development.

He said an important chapter of the State’s history had remained away from the people for years.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly spoken about ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’. Those who contributed to the progress of our country and society must be remembered and honoured. The contribution of the Manikya dynasty to Tripura, especially that of Maharaja Bir Bikram, deserves to be remembered with due respect,” Saha said.

Saha highlighted Bir Bikram’s efforts to strengthen harmony and cooperation between tribal and non-tribal communities, saying his vision helped foster unity, coexistence and social cohesion in the State.

He also recalled the Maharaja’s exposure to the outside world through visits to several foreign countries, saying these experiences broadened his outlook and influenced his approach to administration and development.

According to Saha, Bir Bikram played a pioneering role in the development of Agartala and Tripura, including the establishment and strengthening of civic institutions. His initiatives, he said, laid the foundation for several aspects of the State’s modern development.

The Chief Minister further alleged that the previous government had not accorded adequate prominence to the legacy of the Manikya dynasty and Bir Bikram.

“Our government has taken sincere initiatives to restore their rightful place in the history of the state and ensure that their contributions receive the recognition and honour they deserve,” Saha said.