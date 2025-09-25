BJP appointed former Tripura CM as West Bengal election co-in-charge

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has entrusted former Tripura Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb with the important responsibility of co-in-charge for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.



According to an official communication issued by Arun Singh, National General Secretary and Headquarters In-Charge of the BJP, the appointments were made with the approval of BJP National President J.P. Nadda.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been named the state in-charge.





According to party insiders, Deb’s appointment reflects the leadership’s confidence in his organizational skills and electoral experience.





He has previously played a key role in managing election responsibilities in Haryana, Odisha, and Delhi, where his work received appreciation within the party.





With the crucial West Bengal polls ahead, the BJP expects Biplab Deb to bring his experience to the fore, energize the party cadre, and strengthen organizational preparations. Party sources believe his involvement will help make the election campaign more dynamic and effective.