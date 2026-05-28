BJP appoints Abhishek Debroy as new Tripura unit chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on May 28, appointed MLA Abhishek Debroy as the new president of its Tripura unit, replacing Rajib Bhattacharjee as the party prepares for upcoming political and organisational activities in the state.

The appointment was announced on Thursday through an organisational notification issued by BJP National General Secretary and Headquarters In-charge Arun Singh. The party said the decision was approved by BJP national president Nitin Nabin and has come into effect immediately.

Debroy, who represents the Matabari constituency in the Tripura Legislative Assembly, was elected as an MLA in the 2023 Assembly polls on a BJP ticket. He is expected to play a key role in strengthening the party’s organisational network in the state ahead of future electoral preparations.

The leadership change is part of a wider reshuffle undertaken by the BJP across several states. Alongside Tripura, the party also announced new state presidents for Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

Kewal Singh Dhillon, a former Congress leader and ex-MLA from Barnala, has been appointed chief of the BJP’s Punjab unit. In Haryana, BJP leader Archana Gupta has been given charge of the state organisation, while Union Minister of State and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra has been named president of the party’s Delhi unit.

The BJP said the appointments were made under the direction of the party’s national leadership as it seeks to further strengthen its organisational structure across states, including the Northeast.