BJP candidate escapes alleged armed attack in Tripura’s Khowai district

A late-night incident at Ramchandra Ghat in Tripura’s Khowai district has heightened tensions amid the ongoing Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election process, after BJP candidate and party secretary Devid Debbarma reported an alleged armed attack on March 30.

Debbarma, contesting from the Ramchandra Ghat constituency, said a group of miscreants targeted his residence and a vehicle belonging to a BJP worker parked on the premises.

He alleged that the attackers were armed with firearms and sharp weapons, describing the incident as an attempt on his life. He further claimed that those involved were backed by the Tipra Motha Party.

No official confirmation from police authorities regarding injuries or arrests was immediately available at the time of reporting.

Reacting to the incident, Debbarma criticised the opposition’s narrative around unity and development. “Is this the ‘development’ they talk about? Destroying property and threatening lives is this their idea of unity?” he said.

He also accused the Tipra Motha Party of creating an atmosphere of fear. Despite the incident, Debbarma maintained that his campaign would continue without disruption.

“My resolve remains unshaken. I am committed to working for the peaceful progress and development of Ramchandra Ghat,” he stated, adding, “We believe in the language of love, not hate. You can attack us, but you cannot break our love for the people.”

The episode has added to concerns over security and the conduct of free and fair elections in the region, with political friction appearing to intensify as polling approaches.