BJP central leaders arrive in Tripura ahead of VC polls, alliance talks with Tipra Motha underway

The BJP's central leadership arrived in Tripura on Tuesday, September 1, ahead of the upcoming Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), with discussions focusing on organisational preparations and a possible electoral alliance with the Tipra Motha Party.

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh is on a two-day visit to the state. He is accompanied by the party's Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra and leaders Ravindra Raju and Rajdeep Roy.

A meeting of senior BJP leaders was held at the State Guest House in Agartala. Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state president Abhishek Debroy, state general secretaries Bipin Debbarma and Chandan Debnath, Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya and other senior leaders attended the meeting.

The visit comes amid several rounds of discussions between the BJP and Tipra Motha in New Delhi over a possible alliance for the Village Committee elections. However, no final decision has been announced yet.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Debroy said the visit of the central leaders was linked to the upcoming elections as well as organisational preparations.

"Our National General Secretary (Organisation), B L Santosh, has arrived in Tripura today. We welcomed him here, and he chaired a meeting. Various organisational matters were discussed. The Chief Minister and the party's state in-charge were also present," he said.

Debroy said the BJP was fully prepared for the elections, which are being held after a gap of around 10 years.

"We welcome the elections. After around 10 years, the Village Committee elections are going to be held, and the BJP is fully prepared. We are also organisationally ready for the polls," he said.

On the possibility of an alliance with Tipra Motha, Debroy said discussions were still underway and a decision would be announced soon.

"The alliance does not depend only on us. Discussions are still going on, and a decision will be declared soon," he said.

The Village Committee elections are significant for both parties as they seek to strengthen their organisational presence in the tribal areas of the state.