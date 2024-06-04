The ruling BJP in Tripura clinched a landslide victory in both the seats of the state with a huge margin of votes.

BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb who contests in Tripura West Parliamentary Constituency and BJP candidate Kriti Devi Debbarma in 2-Tripura East (ST) Parliamentary Constituency defeated the INDI Bloc candidates Asish Kumar Saha and Rajendra Reang.

BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb got 8, 81 341 votes defeating his nearest rival Asish Kumar Saha of Congress by 6, 11, 578 votes.

Saha candidate of INDI Bloc and Indian National Congress, got 2, 69, 763 votes.

While, in the Tripura East (ST) parliamentary constituency, BJP candidate Kriti Devi Debbarman got 7, 77, 447 voters defeating CPI(M) candidate Rajendra Reang by 4, 86, 819 votes. CPI(M) candidate Rajendra Reang got 2, 90, 628 votes.

Reacting on the victory, Biplab Kumar Deb said, “I am very grateful on the people of this state that one after another election, people cast vote in my favor. People elect me keeping in mind that to work for them more and also party provide me tickets for the election. My main agenda will be to work for the betterment of the state and for the development of the people under the leadership of Narendra Modi”.

Deb further said that under Modi’s leader a person can work even without taking charge as Minister or Central Minister and he asserted that people have seen what Narendra Modi has done for the last 10 years and in coming days also people will see the cabinet which will be formed under the leadership of Narendra Modi and he will decide who will be in the cabinet.

“And my only agenda is to work. I was even assigned to Odisha and I worked there. Because of PM Modi, this victory was possible. Only because of karyakarta, people of this state and country also this victory is possible. There are some pending work for development which we will do along with Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha”, he added.

While, reacting to the victory, Kriti Singh Debbarma said, “It feel very happy that the public has supported me. And the love of the public made possible this landslide victory. And I hope that we will work together for the development of Tripura”.