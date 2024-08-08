The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has expressed confidence in securing a decisive victory in the recently held Panchayat elections, citing their track record over the past five years.

The elections covered a total of 2,102 seats across the state's three-tier Panchayat system, including 1,819 seats in Gram Panchayats, 188 in Panchayat Samitis, and 95 in Zila Parishads.

During a press conference, BJP General Secretary Amit Rakshit announced that the party had already secured more than 71% of the seats uncontested. "Today, in some seats, elections were held. So far, the election has been conducted peacefully. People have come out of their homes and cast their votes in a festive manner. The entire election was peaceful," Rakshit stated.

Pradesh BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty also praised the voter turnout, noting that residents across the state participated enthusiastically. "The democracy-loving people of the state came together to cast their votes without any issues, in a festive atmosphere. We also want to convey our gratitude to all the officials engaged in this process for concluding the poll peacefully," Chakraborty said.

Chakraborty emphasised the BJP's confidence in winning, pointing to the party's efforts over the last five years to serve the people without bias. "There is no doubt that the BJP will win in all the seats," he asserted, expressing hope that voters remembered the party's work as they cast their ballots.